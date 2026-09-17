New luxury golf course set to open in Dubai

Dubai: Another luxurious golf destination is set to join Dubai’s already spectacular collection of courses, with Emaar South Golf Club expected to welcome golfers from the fourth quarter of 2026.

The new development is set to bring a major new golfing facility to Dubai South, combining an 18-hole championship course with a driving range and a par-3 course.

Emaar South Golf Club is being designed to offer more than just a place to play. The project will also feature a modern clubhouse and a selection of leisure facilities, creating a destination where golfers and visitors can spend time before and after hitting the course.

At the centre of the development will be an 18-hole championship course, providing golfers with the chance to take on a full-length round in a new setting.

For those looking to sharpen their game, the club will also include a driving range, while the par-3 course will provide an alternative for players wanting a shorter round or a different golfing experience.

The mix of facilities is expected to appeal to golfers across a range of abilities, from those looking to improve their technique to experienced players seeking a new course to test themselves on.

The clubhouse will form an important part of the wider experience, with visitors able to make use of a restaurant and golf shop.

Players will also have access to locker rooms, while guest parking will make the club accessible to those travelling to the development. EV charging facilities are also planned, adding another modern touch to the new destination.

The idea is to create a club that can be enjoyed beyond the golf course, giving residents and visitors a place to meet, eat and socialise as well as play.

The arrival of the club will add another sporting and lifestyle attraction to the rapidly developing area, while providing residents with a new leisure facility on their doorstep.

Dubai is already home to a number of renowned golf destinations, and the addition of Emaar South Golf Club will further expand the city's offering for players and golf fans.

The club is currently scheduled to open in Q4 2026, although an exact opening date and further details regarding memberships, access and visitor arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.