GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai ranks first in Middle East, 10th globally for tourist appeal

Dubai ranks 10th globally for tourist appeal, ahead of Tokyo, Singapore, Chicago and Miami

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai’s 10th-place finish put it ahead of destinations including Tokyo, Yokohama, Singapore, Chicago and Miami, according to the ranking.
Dubai’s 10th-place finish put it ahead of destinations including Tokyo, Yokohama, Singapore, Chicago and Miami, according to the ranking.
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai has been ranked the most attractive tourist city in the Middle East and 10th worldwide in a 2026 global index that uses online conversations to measure how travellers perceive destinations.

The Yanolja Attractiveness Index assessed 261 cities using online data and sentiment analysis, examining what travellers said about destinations rather than focusing solely on traditional measures such as infrastructure and tourism policy. The research analysed data in 14 languages from June 2025 to May 2026.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dubai’s 10th-place finish put it ahead of destinations including Tokyo, Yokohama, Singapore, Chicago and Miami, according to the ranking, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.

The methodology uses analysis of digital conversations to distinguish between how widely a destination is discussed and how positively travellers assess their experiences.

The research was conducted by Yanolja Research with Purdue University's CHRIBA research institute and Kyung Hee University's H&T Analytics Center.

For Dubai, that approach captures the breadth of conversations generated by a tourism market that draws a wide range of visitors, from first-time tourists and repeat cultural travellers to business visitors, food enthusiasts, arts audiences and people seeking outdoor activities.

Osaka took first place in the attractiveness ranking, followed by Kyoto, with New York third and Seoul fourth. Paris placed fifth, followed by London in sixth, Rome seventh, Okinawa eighth and Bangkok ninth.

The results point to a broader change in how the competitiveness of tourism destinations can be measured. Rather than assessing only what a city provides, sentiment-based rankings seek to capture what visitors themselves say after experiencing it, and whether those conversations are positive enough to encourage others to visit.

Yanolja Research said its approach focuses on tourists’ actual experiences and conversations, using online sentiment to assess attractiveness and the volume of social media mentions to measure awareness.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Michael Ryan was among 157 people killed when an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed in 2019.

Boeing faces $29m verdict over death of Irish UN worker

1m read
Passengers line up in front of an All Nippon Airways counter at Haneda airport in Tokyo following flight cancellations due to Tropical Storm Chan-hom Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. (Katsuya Miyagawa/Kyodo News via AP)

Tropical storm hits Tokyo area, thousands without power

2m read
Illustrative image. Three lions at a Tokyo zoo have died from suspected heatstroke.

Suspected heatstroke kills three lions at Japan zoo

2m read
People queue up to pose for photos with the statue of "Hachiko" (L) in front of Shibuya station in central Tokyo.

Why Japan just got costlier for UAE travellers

3m read