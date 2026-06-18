University of Dubai ranked among the world's top 800 universities and top 100 in the Arab region in latest QS rankings

Achievement reflects continued progress in academic excellence
The University of Dubai (UD) has achieved a significant milestone in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027, securing a position in the 781–790 band globally and advancing from the 851–900 band in the previous edition. The achievement places the University among the world’s top 800 universities and reflects its continued progress in academic excellence, research, innovation, internationalisation, and graduate employability.
The University of Dubai has also been ranked among the Top 100 universities in the Arab Region, further reinforcing its growing reputation as one of the region’s leading higher education institutions and highlighting its commitment to delivering a world-class educational experience.
The latest rankings, published by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the world’s most respected higher education ranking organisations, evaluated more than 1,500 universities across 106 countries and territories. The University of Dubai’s continued advancement reflects years of strategic investment in academic quality, research productivity, industry collaboration, innovation, and international partnerships.
As higher education continues to evolve in response to technological advancement and changing workforce demands, the University remains focused on equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience required to succeed in the future. The institution continues to strengthen its academic offerings across business, engineering, information technology, law, and emerging disciplines that support the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.
The QS World University Rankings assess institutions across a range of indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, employment outcomes, internationalisation, sustainability, and global engagement. The University’s performance reflects its growing recognition among academics, employers, and higher education stakeholders worldwide.
Established in 1997, the University of Dubai has built a strong reputation for delivering internationally recognised academic programmes and fostering meaningful partnerships with industry, government, and global academic institutions. The University continues to expand opportunities for students through innovative programmes, applied learning experiences, research initiatives, professional certifications, and international collaborations.
Recent years have witnessed significant developments across the University, including the expansion of academic programmes, enhanced research activity, stronger international partnerships, and increased engagement with industry. These efforts have contributed to improved student outcomes, greater employability, and growing recognition of the University’s academic excellence both regionally and internationally.
As Dubai continues to position itself as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and advanced technologies, the University of Dubai remains committed to supporting the emirate’s vision by developing future-ready talent, advancing impactful research, and contributing to economic and societal development.
The latest QS results further reinforce the University’s position among the world’s top 800 universities and the Top 100 universities in the Arab Region, demonstrating its continued progress toward becoming a globally recognised centre for academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact.