NBA champion Tristan Thompson joins Dubai Basketball as global ambassador

He will support the team's international growth, development, and strategic positioning
Dubai Basketball has announced NBA champion Tristan Thompson as its new Global Ambassador, further boosting the club’s international profile as it continues its ambitious drive to establish itself as a major force on the global basketball stage.
As Global Ambassador, Thompson will help Dubai Basketball expand its international reach, working on strategic partnerships and engaging with fans while helping to grow basketball culture in the UAE and beyond. He will work closely with the club’s leadership to strengthen its presence in global markets and support its long-term ambition of establishing Dubai as a leading destination for elite basketball.
Thompson brings more than a decade of NBA experience, including a key role on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team. He has also been a long-time advocate of Dubai’s remarkable growth story and success, and joins a growing number of international sports stars drawn to the emirate by its global ambition, long-term vision and rapidly expanding sports ecosystem.
“Dubai has become a place where sport, business, culture, and opportunity are all moving at pace, at the same time,” said Thompson.
“Dubai Basketball is building something that feels bigger than a team. There is a real opportunity to make Dubai a global basketball hub, connecting talent, fans, and opportunity across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. I am excited to support the club’s journey and help build an environment where players want to come, stay, and compete at the highest level.”
Since launching in 2023, Dubai Basketball has quickly developed from a new franchise into one of international basketball’s most ambitious and rapidly growing clubs. The team made history in the 2025-26 season by becoming the first Gulf-based side to compete in the EuroLeague. In just its second season, Dubai Basketball also secured the ABA League title and has attracted more than 100,000 fans, helping establish a growing basketball following and strengthen the sport’s presence across the region.
Thompson’s appointment comes as Dubai Basketball continues to drive its global presence with a focus on basketball culture, strategic partnerships, media visibility, and fan growth. His role will also support the club’s broader positioning as a platform for basketball excellence, regional pride, and international opportunity.