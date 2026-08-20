NBA champion Tristan Thompson joins Dubai Basketball as global ambassador

Since launching in 2023, Dubai Basketball has quickly developed from a new franchise into one of international basketball’s most ambitious and rapidly growing clubs. The team made history in the 2025-26 season by becoming the first Gulf-based side to compete in the EuroLeague. In just its second season, Dubai Basketball also secured the ABA League title and has attracted more than 100,000 fans, helping establish a growing basketball following and strengthen the sport’s presence across the region.