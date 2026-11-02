How PRYPCO Blocks’ ‘Habba Habba’ is taking over the internet on its hero video

The campaign has surpassed 6.3M views, sparking a fresh take on Dubai property ownership
Dubai: A campaign can introduce an idea. What happens next depends on how people respond to it. For PRYPCO Blocks’ ‘Habba Habba’, the story is now moving beyond its unlikely cast of characters and into content from creators bringing their own personalities to the concept.
Since launching on 1 October, the campaign’s hero video has surpassed over 6.3 million views. Creators including Rashed Al Falasi, Ebrahim Almreasy, Dima and Chaza have filmed their own interpretations, extending a story that puts a playful question to audiences - what would it mean to own a Habba of Dubai?
Behind the humour is a practical proposition. Through PRYPCO Blocks, people can invest in a fraction of a Dubai property starting from just AED 500. ‘Habba Habba’ gives that proposition a memorable identity, with enough room for others to tell the story in their own way.
“People kept asking us, ‘What is fractional ownership?’ That question is exactly why we created ‘Habba Habba’. We wanted to give people a way to understand the idea and feel confident talking about it themselves. Seeing creators take that concept and explain it in their own voices tells us the message is sticking. For us, making property ownership more accessible starts with making it easier to understand,” said Essa Ibrahim, Co-founder and President, PRYPCO.
Property investment comes with a vocabulary of its own. Returns, valuations and asset allocations can make property investing feel like a conversation reserved for experts, especially for anyone just starting to explore it.
‘Habba Habba’ takes a different route, starting with a word people already use in daily life. That gives fractional ownership a natural place in conversation, turning a technical concept into something people can picture, discuss and pass along.
As the campaign spreads, that familiarity gives audiences an easy way to share the idea with others.
A Habba of property. Then perhaps another. Habba Habba.
The campaign’s hero film brings that idea to life through a playful mix of comedy and unexpected characters. A sushi chef, a finance professor and a Viking are drawn into an increasingly surreal attempt to explain what it means to own a Habba of property.
The comedy rests on the effort involved. An entire cast and crew are working to explain a concept the audience has already understood.
That makes the film easy to engage with, even for viewers who have never considered property investment. There is no assumed expertise, and being confused is part of the joke everyone is invited to share.
The film sets up the idea. The creator content gives it somewhere else to go.
The campaign’s online appeal lies in how easily the idea travels beyond the original film.
Creators are putting their own spin on what it means to own a Habba, taking the central concept into their own content and conversations. The phrase gives them a recognisable starting point while leaving room for different personalities, situations and interpretations.
Each version introduces the idea through a different voice. For audiences discovering ‘Habba Habba’ through someone they already follow, the concept arrives in a style of content they know and enjoy.
The Habba Habba audio adds another way to participate, with availability across Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram and TikTok extending the campaign beyond its visual characters.
Together, the creator interpretations and audio give the campaign a life beyond a single viewing. Someone might encounter the hero video first, recognise the sound in another post or come across a creator’s take before discovering the original.
For PRYPCO Blocks, that participation carries the message further, bringing fractional ownership into the spaces where people already spend time and share ideas.
The hero video’s 6.3 million views mark a milestone in the campaign’s reach. The creator interpretations add another dimension, showing how the same idea can take on different personalities while remaining recognisable.
For PRYPCO Blocks, that attention creates an opportunity to spark curiosity. Someone who arrives for the humour may leave considering whether they, too, could own a piece of Dubai.
This thinking sits at the heart of PRYPCO’s wider “Ownership for Everyone” mission. A smaller entry amount creates a starting point for people who may have associated Dubai property investment with purchasing an entire apartment.
Understanding the opportunity still means considering the risks and making an informed decision. The campaign’s role is to make that first conversation easier to enter.
With ‘Habba Habba’, PRYPCO Blocks has given fractional ownership a phrase people can remember and a story they can make their own. As creators continue that story in their own voices, the idea that stays with the audience is straightforward.
You can start with a piece of Dubai.
Habba Habba.