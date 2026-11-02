How PRYPCO Blocks’ ‘Habba Habba’ is taking over the internet on its hero video

“People kept asking us, ‘What is fractional ownership?’ That question is exactly why we created ‘Habba Habba’. We wanted to give people a way to understand the idea and feel confident talking about it themselves. Seeing creators take that concept and explain it in their own voices tells us the message is sticking. For us, making property ownership more accessible starts with making it easier to understand,” said Essa Ibrahim, Co-founder and President, PRYPCO.