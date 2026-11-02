OGold surpasses 2 million users, revolutionising digital gold and silver ownership in UAE

“Our vision has always been to make gold and silver accessible to everyone, transforming precious metals from traditional stores of wealth into an integral part of everyday financial life,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of OGold. “Reaching two million users is a strong validation of that vision and the trust our customers place in us. As we grow, we remain committed to redefining how people own, grow and access their gold and silver through innovation, transparency and accessibility.”