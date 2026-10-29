Dh250 is now enough to start investing in gold and silver

Not long ago, investing in gold and silver often meant visiting a dealer, purchasing physical bars or coins, and committing a sizeable amount of capital upfront. Today, the experience looks very different.

Investnation's Bullion Account allows investors to start from just Dh250, buy and sell gold and silver at real-time global market prices, and own LBMA-certified actual bullion with 999.9 purity, all through a single app. Holdings are securely stored with internationally recognised custodians, removing many of the practical challenges traditionally associated with bullion ownership.

Making precious metals more within reach

One of the biggest shifts in investing over recent years has been accessibility. Investors increasingly expect the flexibility to start small, build positions gradually and manage their investments digitally.

This is particularly relevant for precious metals, where traditional ownership has often been associated with larger commitments. By lowering the entry point, digital bullion accounts are opening the door to a broader range of investors, from first-time investors to those looking to diversify their portfolios.

Keeping a traditional asset relevant

Gold and silver have remained relevant across generations because of their enduring appeal as tangible assets. What has changed is the way investors access them.

Rather than navigating the logistics of buying, storing and eventually selling physical bullion, investors can now manage their holdings through a streamlined digital experience while retaining ownership backed by actual precious metals.

A new chapter for bullion qwnership

The modernisation of financial services is transforming how people interact with almost every asset class, and precious metals are no exception. As expectations shift towards greater convenience and flexibility, digital bullion accounts are helping bridge the gap between traditional ownership and modern investing.

With a starting amount of Dh250, access to real-time global market prices and holdings backed by LBMA-certified actual bullion, Investnation's Bullion Account offers a simpler way to access gold and silver in today's digital world.

For more details, visit www.investnation.com or download the Investnation app from App Store or Play Store.