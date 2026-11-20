“Indian families living outside India have always recognised gold as an important part of building and preserving wealth. What has been missing is a modern, accessible and rewarding way to invest in it,” said Parth, Founder and CEO of Aspora. “At Aspora, our philosophy has always been to build financial products that are meaningfully better for our customers. We brought transparency to remittances with Google exchange rates, made NRI banking dramatically simpler, and are now bringing the same ambition to gold investing. Our partnership with OGold allows us to make gold ownership accessible from just AED 5, with the added opportunity to earn potential returns on eligible holdings. With more than a million customers already trusting Aspora, we are building towards a future where Indians in the UAE can manage, save and grow their money through one platform.”