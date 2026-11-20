UAE Indians can invest in gold from Dh5, with potential extra annual returns of up to 3%
Aspora, the fast-growing financial platform purpose-built for Indians living abroad, and OGold, the UAE-based precious metals platform, have announced a strategic partnership to make gold investing simpler, more accessible and more rewarding for Indians living in the UAE. Announced at the Dubai FinTech Summit 2026, the partnership brings together two rapidly growing fintech platforms, combining Aspora’s extensive reach within the Indian diaspora with OGOLD’s established ecosystem of over 2 million users and its Shariah-compliant, physically backed precious metals infrastructure.
Aspora has rapidly established itself as one of UAE’s leading remittance platforms for NRIs, with over one million customers and one in four NRIs in the UAE using Aspora. Having pioneered the introduction of Google exchange rates to international remittances, Aspora has continued to challenge conventional financial services by introducing one of the simplest and most convenient digital NRI banking experiences. Its expansion into gold investing marks another significant milestone in its ambition to become the preferred financial platform for Indians living abroad, bringing money transfers, banking and investments together in one seamless experience.
OGOLD has established itself as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing digital precious metals platforms, recently surpassing the milestone of 2 million users. With a mission to make gold and silver ownership accessible to everyone, OGOLD has transformed traditional precious metals investing through its Shariah-compliant, physically backed digital ecosystem, enabling customers to buy, sell, save and earn starting from just AED 1. The platform has evolved into a comprehensive gold-backed super app, introducing innovative solutions such as automated gold investments, gold and silver earnings, physical redemption and the OGOLD Platinum Mastercard. Through its growing network of strategic partnerships and integrations with leading financial and digital platforms, OGOLD continues to expand access to precious metals and redefine how individuals build and preserve wealth.
Through this partnership, Aspora customers can buy, hold and sell physically backed gold starting from just AED 5, with holdings securely stored in insured vaults through OGold’s infrastructure. Eligible customers can also access potential additional returns of up to 3% per annum on their gold holdings, subject to applicable terms and conditions. This combines the traditional appeal of gold as a long-term store of value with the flexibility, accessibility and convenience of digital investing. Gold prices may fluctuate, and additional earnings are variable and not guaranteed.
Gold has long held a special place in Indian households, both as a cultural asset and as a means of preserving wealth across generations. By lowering traditional barriers to gold ownership, such as high minimum investment amounts and the inconvenience of buying and storing physical gold, Aspora and OGold are making it easier for Indians in the UAE to incorporate gold into their financial planning.
The gold investment experience is already live on the Aspora app. Customers can download Aspora from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and begin investing in gold in just a few steps. To celebrate the partnership and the festive season, Aspora is also offering attractive promotional benefits, giving new and existing customers more reasons to explore gold investing through the platform.
“Indian families living outside India have always recognised gold as an important part of building and preserving wealth. What has been missing is a modern, accessible and rewarding way to invest in it,” said Parth, Founder and CEO of Aspora. “At Aspora, our philosophy has always been to build financial products that are meaningfully better for our customers. We brought transparency to remittances with Google exchange rates, made NRI banking dramatically simpler, and are now bringing the same ambition to gold investing. Our partnership with OGold allows us to make gold ownership accessible from just AED 5, with the added opportunity to earn potential returns on eligible holdings. With more than a million customers already trusting Aspora, we are building towards a future where Indians in the UAE can manage, save and grow their money through one platform.”
“Our mission at OGold has always been to make gold ownership accessible, liquid, and relevant to everyday financial needs,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of OGold. “Gold holds a special place in Indian culture and has long been a trusted means of preserving wealth. Partnering with Aspora allows us to extend our gold infrastructure to a global community that understands this value. Together, we are making it easier for Indians living abroad to participate in gold ownership and integrate it into their financial planning, regardless of where they live..”
The partnership also reflects a broader shift in how Indians living abroad manage their finances. As digital financial platforms evolve beyond transactional services, customers are increasingly seeking integrated solutions that enable them to transfer money, access banking and build wealth without navigating multiple providers. Aspora’s growing suite of financial products is designed around this opportunity, with an emphasis on simplicity, transparency and customer value.
For Indians living in the UAE, gold investing is now just a few taps away. Download Aspora from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, explore the live gold investment experience, and discover the festive offers currently available.