Invest in Dubai, one habba at a time with PRYPCO Blocks

Investing in Dubai is an ambition many people share, but one they often put off until later, when they have more money, more experience or a better understanding of how property investment works.

PRYPCO Blocks wants to bring that first step closer. Its new brand campaign, Habba Habba, takes a phrase people across the region already know and turns it into a memorable way to talk about owning a piece of Dubai real estate.

The campaign combines a culturally familiar expression, unexpectedly elaborate comedy and a straightforward proposition – people can invest in a piece of a professionally managed rental property from just Dh500.

A habba is a piece of a Dubai property you can own through PRYPCO Blocks, a DFSA-regulated platform, from Dh500.

With a fully digital ownership experience, people can explore professionally managed rental properties and invest through their phone, from the comfort of their sofa.

A habba. A piece. A place to begin.