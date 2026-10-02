Invest in Dubai, one habba at a time with PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks’ Habba Habba campaign brings a fresh perspective to real estate ownership
Investing in Dubai is an ambition many people share, but one they often put off until later, when they have more money, more experience or a better understanding of how property investment works.
PRYPCO Blocks wants to bring that first step closer. Its new brand campaign, Habba Habba, takes a phrase people across the region already know and turns it into a memorable way to talk about owning a piece of Dubai real estate.
The campaign combines a culturally familiar expression, unexpectedly elaborate comedy and a straightforward proposition – people can invest in a piece of a professionally managed rental property from just Dh500.
A habba is a piece of a Dubai property you can own through PRYPCO Blocks, a DFSA-regulated platform, from Dh500.
With a fully digital ownership experience, people can explore professionally managed rental properties and invest through their phone, from the comfort of their sofa.
A habba. A piece. A place to begin.
Piece by piece. Bit by bit. Slowly, slowly.
Habba habba is an expression heard when someone needs to slow down, simplify a conversation or explain something in a way that makes sense. A habba can also mean a piece of something.
That connection is the creative foundation of the campaign. Investing in Dubai real estate does not have to mean buying an entire apartment. Through PRYPCO Blocks, people can invest in a share of a property - a habba.
The campaign describes habba as the human unit of fractional ownership, giving a technical concept a name people can immediately picture, use and remember.
It also brings PRYPCO’s wider belief in Ownership for Everyone into everyday life. An ambition that can sound big becomes tangible when it starts with a small piece.
Property investment has traditionally come with a vocabulary of its own, such as yields, portfolios, asset allocation and capital appreciation.
For someone considering their first investment, those words can make the conversation feel as though it belongs to someone else. Add the expectation of a large deposit and a major commitment, and ownership can quickly become an aspiration for another day.
Habba Habba approaches that hesitation by changing how the opportunity is explained. Its guiding idea is to uncomplicate ownership, making the concept easier to understand, discuss and explore.
PRYPCO Blocks gives that message a practical starting point. Investments begin at Dh500, while the digital journey allows users to explore Dubai property opportunities at a scale that may feel more achievable.
The campaign gives people a simple way into that conversation.
The hero film, Habba Habba, takes the idea of owning a piece of something almost absurdly literally.
It begins with a husband puzzled by his wife’s announcement that she has bought a habba of property. Her explanation triggers an increasingly surreal sequence.
A sushi chef appears. Then a finance professional. Then a Viking. Each offers a different perspective on the same question, what does it mean to own a piece of something?
As the explanations become more elaborate, the film itself breaks apart. The set is revealed, and the director steps in to explain fractional ownership himself.
The joke is that an entire cast and production are working incredibly hard to explain something remarkably simple. By dividing everyday things into pieces, the film makes an unfamiliar concept visual, while its humour gives audiences a reason to keep watching.
Made locally. Spoken like people here.
The UAE brings together Emirati, Arab, South Asian, European, African, East Asian and countless other communities. Different ages, accents, careers and incomes shape different ideas of what ownership means.
Habba Habba reflects that mix intentionally. Its cast moves beyond a conventional image of the property investor, filling the screen with distinct personalities and different ways of seeing the same idea.
That creative choice reinforces the campaign’s invitation. Fractional ownership opens the conversation to people with different starting points, experiences and ambitions.
Behind the campaign’s playful language is a platform already bringing people into Dubai’s property market.
Behind the campaign is a platform with more than Dh40 million invested and over 80,000 users from more than 200 nationalities.
PRYPCO Blocks is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and offers Sharia-compliant investment opportunities.
These credentials give substance to its message of accessible ownership, combining a lower entry point with professionally managed properties and a fully digital experience.
Ready to invest in Dubai? Explore PRYPCO Blocks and discover how your property investment journey could begin with one Habba.
PRYPCO does not provide investment advice and is regulated by the DFSA. Risk warning: Investing in real estate involves risks, and you may not receive the anticipated returns. The products and services have been approved by PRYPCO Blocks’ Sharia Supervisory Board.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.