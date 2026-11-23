Not long ago, producing high-quality creative at scale, optimising campaigns in real time, and reaching the right audiences required large teams and bigger budgets. Today, AI has made all of this far more accessible. The share of marketers using generative AI jumped from 51 per cent in 2024 to 87 per cent in 2026, according to Salesforce’s State of Marketing research. AI has moved from experiment to everyday practice.

So, when everyone has access to AI and scale, what becomes the real competitive advantage in the fourth quarter?

Access is no longer the edge

When most brands use similar tools, trained to chase similar results, their output can start to look the same. Automation makes marketing faster and more efficient, but it does not make a brand distinctive on its own. Having AI is quickly becoming the baseline, much like having a website or a social media presence once did.

This means the advantage is shifting. It now depends less on whether a brand uses AI and more on how intelligently it combines automation with the things technology cannot supply by itself.

The advantage shifts to what goes in

The first is the creative idea. AI can produce and test endless versions of an ad, but it still needs human creativity and a strong idea to start from. Technology can multiply, adapt and optimise an idea, but it's the people who bring the creativity and originality that make it distinctive. A weak concept, scaled a hundred times, is still a weak concept. To stand out, brands need to bring ideas worth multiplying.

The second is cultural relevance. Creators and communities help shape what people care about, and that influence extends to what they buy; On TikTok, 77 per cent of people say creators help them decide what to buy, as per TikTok Marketing Science UAE’s Q4 Research. During Ramadan, which will start just a few weeks after shopping season, that demand for culturally relevant content is clear.

Seven in ten people actively seek Ramadan-related brand content on video and digital platforms, according to TikTok Marketing Science MENA’s 2025 Ramadan Study, and ideas rooted in what the month means to people, from sharing meals to giving back, give brands a natural way to join those conversations. Those are the ideas worth scaling with AI.

The third is consumer signals. What people search for, watch, save, and share tells brands what is working and why. The better brands read and act on these signals, the better direction they can give their automated tools.

So, put simply: AI multiplies whatever goes into it. Human creativity, strong ideas, real relevance, and clear signals lead to stronger results. Generic inputs lead to generic outcomes, only faster.

What this looks like in practice

Two recent examples show how this works.

Centrepoint had been running campaigns through fragmented, manual set-ups. The brand moved to a unified, AI-led approach using Smart+ 2.0, TikTok's automated campaign solution. The results included a 62 per cent increase in return on ad spend, a 23 per cent rise in order volume, and a 35 per cent lower cost per purchase.

American Eagle took a different route, combining AI-generated creative with Smart+ Catalog Ads, which match products from a brand's catalog to the people most likely to be interested in them. The brand doubled its purchases and cut its cost per acquisition by 54 per cent.

The common thread is not simply that both brands used AI. It is that they used AI to automate much of the operational work, such as building campaigns, testing variations, and adjusting spend. That freed their teams to focus on what automation cannot decide for them: which ideas to lead with and how to make them relevant to the people watching.

What this means for the fourth quarter

The fourth quarter is when this balance matters most. The season brings more campaigns, more products, and more brands competing for the same attention. Managing that volume manually is slow and costly, which is exactly where automation helps. But it is also when generic creative is easiest to ignore, as people scroll past ads that could have come from anyone.

Brands that let AI handle scale and efficiency can put their people where they add the most value, which is shaping ideas that feel timely, personal, and worth stopping for.

The new edge

AI has levelled the playing field. Nearly every brand can now produce, optimise, and scale campaigns faster than ever before. What will set brands apart this season is what they bring to the tools: the quality of their ideas, their understanding of culture, and how well they listen to their audience.