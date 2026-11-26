Empowering global investors to thrive in the UAE's business ecosystem
AURION Business Consultants is a pioneer with two decades of excellence in company incorporation advisory services in the UAE. Being the Agent of all major Free Zones, AURION has become a synonym for Free Zone consultant. The Award-Winning Business Advisory Firm stands strong in the mission of supporting entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners from around the world to establish and grow their business in the UAE.
AURION stands by the motto – Trust, Excellence, and Delivery (TED). The professional excellence and prompt service enable clients to open the door to success. Precision in execution of assignments is considered the hallmark of AURION.
Business advisory companies have a major role to play in revitalizing the business landscape in the region. The team of experts at AURION provides prompt and precise compliance advisory services so that companies are kept in good standing.
Guided by Syam P. Prabhu, a postgraduate in law, the professional team is well qualified and trained to support clients and make them aware of the rules and regulations. For more than two decades, AURION has been actively involved in shaping the business ecosystem of the UAE by bringing a huge number of global investors into the country.
AURION guides clients to the right jurisdiction and License package that suits them. The company is always committed to providing immense value addition to its global clientele through a wide portfolio of corporate service offerings, including basic tax information and compliance requirements.
The VIP Package offered by AURION is a comprehensive Business Package for high-profile investors. It provides them with the most relaxed and hassle-free way of incorporating and smoothly operating their company in the country.