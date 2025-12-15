GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets with Minister of External Affairs of India

Two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets with Minister of External Affairs of India

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Monday received Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India across various fields, in a manner that serves their shared interests and benefits both friendly countries and peoples.

They also delibrated on several issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Mubadala, Barings launch $500m real estate debt tie-up

Mubadala, Barings launch $500m real estate debt tie-up

1h ago2m read
Sheikh Sultan establishes University of Art Sharjah

Sheikh Sultan establishes University of Art Sharjah

2h ago1m read
Faya 1, where the collapsed remains of a massive rock shelter of hardened limestone stand as proof of the earliest human settlement in the area.

210,000-yr-old UAE site: Watch fossils, ancient caves

6m read
An Emarat petrol station on Mina road in Ajman.

Now, get a UAE property stake with EMARAT fuel rewards

2m read