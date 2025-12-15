Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed meets with Minister of External Affairs of India

Two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Monday received Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India across various fields, in a manner that serves their shared interests and benefits both friendly countries and peoples.
They also delibrated on several issues of mutual interest.
