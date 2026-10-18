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Saudi helicopter crashes in Najran, killing two crew members

Technical malfunction causes fatal Saudi helicopter crash in Najran

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Reconnaissance helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia kills two officers
Reconnaissance helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia kills two officers
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A Saudi reconnaissance helicopter crashed in the Najran region of southwestern Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, killing its two crew members, the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen said.

Major General Turki Al-Malki, the coalition’s official spokesperson, said the AH-6i reconnaissance helicopter belonged to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of National Guard and crashed inside the kingdom’s territory.

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“The accident resulted in the martyrdom of its aircrew, consisting of two officers,” Al-Malki said in a statement.

He offered condolences to the families and loved ones of the two officers, praying for them to be granted mercy and patience.

The coalition did not provide further details about the circumstances of the crash.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran warhouthis

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