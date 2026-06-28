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Saudi Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura kills 14, probe underway

Probe launched as cause of deadly Saudi Aramco helicopter crash remains unclear

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Energy ministry, agencies launch probe into deadly Ras Tanura helicopter crash
Energy ministry, agencies launch probe into deadly Ras Tanura helicopter crash

Saudi authorities say the cause of the Saudi Aramco helicopter crash in Ras Tanura, which killed 14 people, remains unknown, with an investigation underway, according to the state news agency.

An official source at the Ministry of Energy confirmed that a Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed in Ras Tanura on Sunday at approximately 6:00 am local time, resulting in the death of all 14 passengers on board.

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According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), all those on board were Saudi citizens.

Investigation launched into crash

The ministry said investigations are ongoing in coordination with relevant authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

Condolences from ministry

The Ministry of Energy has extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, praying that God Almighty grants them mercy and forgiveness and accepts them among the martyrs.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaPlane Crash

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