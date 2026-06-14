Plane crash in US: 11 skydivers and pilot killed after aircraft crash near Missouri

Emergency crews rush to wreckage after aircraft goes down near Butler Memorial
A plane crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri is believed to have killed all 12 people on board, authorities said.
According to CNN, the incident occurred close to the airport, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirming the crash in a post on X.
Officials said the aircraft was carrying skydivers at the time of the crash. After failing to gain altitude, it made a sharp left turn and crashed about 200 yards away from Butler Memorial Airport, a spokesperson told the BBC.
The source told FOX4 that 11 of the 12 victims were skydivers, while the remaining victim was the pilot of the aircraft, adding that all those on board are believed to have died.
All 12 people on board were killed, the source said.
Videos of the incident have been circulating on social media, showing scenes from the crash area.
As reported by a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management, a private aircraft that had departed Butler Memorial Airport reportedly turned back for unknown reasons shortly before 11:30 am (local time) before crashing in the area of Business 49 Highway.
Local emergency teams, including the Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, are at the scene carrying out response operations.
Emergency responders extinguished the fire shortly after the crash, with Ewing calling the scene “brutal,” according to the Associated Press (AP).
“It landed in a field adjacent to the airport, but I think they’re shutting down the roadway just as a precaution,” Ewing was quoted by the AP as saying.
He added that the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Ewing said the aircraft was a Pacific Aerospace 750XL, a single-engine turboprop commonly used for skydiving and other operations, capable of carrying up to 17 skydivers and operating from short runways. FAA records show the aircraft involved was manufactured in 2010.