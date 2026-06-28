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UAE extends solidarity with Saudi Arabia after Aramco helicopter crash

UAE reassures support for Saudi Arabia amid probe into fatal Ras Tanura crash

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers condolences as investigation into Ras Tanura crash begins
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers condolences as investigation into Ras Tanura crash begins

The United Arab Emirates has expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following the crash of a Saudi Aramco helicopter in Ras Tanura that killed all passengers on board.

In a statement reported by WAM, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Saudi leadership and people, over the tragic loss.

The UAE reaffirmed its support for the Kingdom during this difficult time, extending prayers for mercy upon the deceased and strength for their families.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing an official from the Ministry of Energy, reported that the aircraft—operated by state oil giant Saudi Aramco—crashed in Ras Tanura in the eastern region on Sunday.

“All 14 passengers on board, all Saudi citizens, were killed in the accident,” SPA said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Saudi Aramco operates a large aviation fleet of more than 60 aircraft, including helicopters serving over 300 heliports across the kingdom, making it one of the region’s largest corporate aviation operations.

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