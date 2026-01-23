GOLD/FOREX
UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, conveys condolences over victims of floods

MoFA expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, conveys condolences over victims of floods

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of South Africa over the victims of floods and heavy rainfall in the north of the country, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of South Africa over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

