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UAE denounces drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities

MoFA condemns strikes launched from Iraqi territory and pledges full solidarity

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks a violation of Saudi sovereignty and security.
UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks a violation of Saudi sovereignty and security.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory that attempted to target oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province and the Riyadh region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attacks were a blatant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and posed a serious threat to the kingdom's security and stability.

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The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its unwavering support for all measures the kingdom takes to protect its security and stability.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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Saudi ArabiaIraqIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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