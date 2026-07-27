UAE denounces drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities

MoFA condemns strikes launched from Iraqi territory and pledges full solidarity
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory that attempted to target oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province and the Riyadh region.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the attacks were a blatant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and posed a serious threat to the kingdom's security and stability.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its unwavering support for all measures the kingdom takes to protect its security and stability.