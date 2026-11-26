Missing ADNOC crew member found dead, Saudi coalition confirms refinery attack
Dubai: A Jordanian crew member missing since an attack on an ADNOC Logistics & Services vessel in the Strait of Hormuz has been found dead, while two Italian nationals have died following an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait.
The Saudi-led coalition confirmed on Thursday that Yemen’s Houthis had attacked a refinery in Jazan. Meanwhile, an unidentified projectile struck a commercial tanker near Oman, and flydubai reopened bookings for flights to Tel Aviv.
Here are nine developments UAE residents need to know tonight.
ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) confirmed on Thursday that a Jordanian crew member who went missing following an attack on one of its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on November 17 has been found dead.
Of the 11 crew members injured in the attack, nine have been discharged from hospital, and two remain under medical care.
The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis had attacked a refinery in Jazan, southern Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Turki Al Malki warned of a firm military response to attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Saudi forces also reported intercepting two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh, a cruise missile in western Saudi Arabia and a drone near Jeddah port. No civilian injuries were reported from falling drone debris.
Meanwhile, Houthi-controlled media reported overnight strikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, blaming Saudi Arabia. Two residents reported hearing explosions, although the Associated Press could not independently verify the claims.
Two Italian nationals have died from injuries sustained in an Iranian drone attack on a vital facility in Kuwait, the country’s Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
Kuwaiti forces detected several hostile drones entering the country’s airspace and took measures to counter them.
Falling debris injured four people, including the two Italians, a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani. All four were taken to hospital, where the two Italians subsequently died.
The attack also caused material damage.
The UAE strongly condemned attempts by Yemen’s Houthis to target several areas of Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the targeting violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and threatened the kingdom’s security and stability.
UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that an outbound tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at 5pm UAE time, approximately 33km east of Khasab, Oman.
All crew members have been accounted for, and no environmental impact has been reported.
Authorities are investigating the incident and have advised vessels to exercise caution.
The conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis is on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the Mecca pact nations in Islamabad.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told AFP that defence and foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan would attend the meeting.
The three countries signed a mutual defence agreement in August, pledging to assist each other if attacked.
Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin said Israel was prepared to strike Iran even without American military support, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
However, Washington has signalled that it wants Israel to shift its focus from military confrontation towards economic diplomacy.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to convene his security cabinet on Thursday evening amid reports of preparations for another offensive against Iran.
US envoy Jared Kushner confirmed that he had met Iranian representatives several times and said President Donald Trump was keeping all options open regarding Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of trying to draw the US into another war after an Israeli minister alleged that Tehran was developing chemical weapons.
Brent crude futures rose 0.1 per cent to $94.71 a barrel in early trading on Thursday, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.4 per cent to $84.03.
The gains followed a rally on Wednesday, when Brent rose 3.5 per cent, and WTI gained 2 per cent.
Supply concerns persisted following Houthi claims of attacks on Saudi infrastructure and reports of ships striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
Dubai carrier flydubai has reopened ticket sales for direct flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, with bookings available for services from Thursday, December 3.
The airline suspended operations to Israel nearly two months ago following a security incident aboard one of its aircraft.