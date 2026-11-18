ADNOC vessel attack leaves one missing as Riyadh reports explosion, UAE condemns strikes
Dubai: One crew member is missing, and 11 others were injured after an ADNOC Logistics and Services vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
The UAE has also condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, while US fighter jets struck a missile site on Iran’s Qeshm Island.
In Saudi Arabia, an explosion shook homes in Riyadh as air defences intercepted missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthis. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Israel’s intelligence chief had pressed US officials to support further joint strikes on Iran.
Etihad and flydubai have also extended cancellations on Saudi routes.
Here are nine developments UAE residents need to know on Wednesday evening, November 18.
One crew member remains missing after an ADNOC Logistics and Services vessel was attacked while crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening, November 17.
ADNOC confirmed on Wednesday that 11 crew members were injured and all others had been safely evacuated. Search and rescue operations are continuing with the relevant authorities.
The company said medical assistance was being provided to those injured.
It did not identify the vessel, disclose the extent of the damage or say who carried out the attack.
The UAE strongly condemned renewed Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday, describing them as violations of both countries’ sovereignty.
In separate statements, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its solidarity with the two Gulf neighbours.
Bahrain reported intercepting another wave of Iranian aerial attacks, while Kuwait said its air defences had responded to hostile drones.
Kuwait condemned the attacks and reaffirmed its right to self-defence under the UN Charter. The GCC and Saudi Arabia also denounced the latest strikes.
US fighter jets struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday, November 17, according to a US military official.
The official said precision-guided weapons were used in response to Iranian attacks on US personnel and military assets in Bahrain.
Iranian provincial official Ahmad Nafisi said the strike caused no damage to homes, businesses or vital infrastructure.
Iranian media reported that an air-defence missile launcher was targeted. The extent of military damage remains unclear.
Iran’s army said on Wednesday that its drones had attacked US military equipment at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
Iranian state television reported that the targets included Patriot air defence systems and missile and drone launch platforms.
Kuwait confirmed that its air defences had responded to hostile drones but did not confirm Iran’s claims of damage to American equipment.
The claimed strikes on US military systems have not been independently verified.
A powerful explosion rattled homes in Riyadh on Wednesday, AFP journalists and residents reported, as Yemen’s Houthis continued their attacks on Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles targeting the capital.
Residents told AFP the explosion came without warning, with no mobile-phone alert issued beforehand.
Separately, Saudi authorities issued security alerts in Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait before announcing that the danger had passed.
The coalition did not report casualties from the missile interceptions.
The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed 60 Houthi military targets in air strikes across Yemen, including missile storage sites and drone facilities.
The operation targeted Sanaa and the provinces of Amran, Saada and Hodeida.
Houthi health authorities reported at least 17 deaths, including 15 people allegedly killed in a strike on a sponge factory in Hodeida. They said two others died in Saada.
The casualty figures and circumstances of the strikes have not been independently verified.
Emergency teams in Oman’s Musandam governorate rescued 24 people from a burning tanker, the country’s National Committee for Emergency Management said on Wednesday.
One person remains missing, with search operations continuing.
Separate maritime reports identified the vessel as the Panama-flagged LPG tanker Tara Gas, which was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.
The incident is separate from the ADNOC vessel attack, and the missing-person figures should not be combined.
Israel’s Mossad chief Roman Gofman urged US officials to support renewed joint strikes on Iran during a Washington visit last week, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing two people briefed on the meetings.
Gofman reportedly shared intelligence on Iran, including its nuclear programme, and met CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
Former Israeli minister Ron Dermer also pressed US officials to support an attack, according to the report.
A White House official said Washington’s economic pressure on Iran was working and major combat operations were unnecessary, although President Donald Trump retained all options.
No decision to launch new joint strikes was announced.
Etihad has extended cancellations of Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam through November 30, including passenger and cargo services.
flydubai has extended its Riyadh and Abha suspensions through November 27. Dammam flights have resumed on a reduced schedule.
Emirates continues selected Saudi services, while Air Arabia has cancellations affecting Sharjah-Riyadh and Sharjah-Abha flights.
Iranian-operated flights to the UAE remain suspended, and Dubai-Tel Aviv services are restricted.
Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before travelling.
For route-specific changes, read the full November 18 UAE flight-status report.