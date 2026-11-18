The company said one crew member remains unaccounted for, with search and rescue operations ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities. All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care.

ADNOC L&S confirmed that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of 17th November 2026.

The company also urged the public to obtain information solely from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.

"Our immediate priority is supporting the search and rescue effort, our crew and those affected," ADNOC L&S said in a statement.

ADNOC Logistics & Services is the maritime logistics arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange since June 2023, it provides shipping, integrated logistics and marine services to the energy industry, serving more than 100 customers across more than 50 countries.

The company subsequently reported a missile attack on another vessel on August 8, attacks on two vessels on August 13 and a further attack on August 14. No injuries were reported in those three incidents, according to ADNOC.

Earlier, on August 7, ADNOC said 15 of its vessels had been attacked by missiles and drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began. Those incidents resulted in one fatality and injuries to 20 crew members.

The company did not disclose the vessel's identity, the extent of the damage or further details about the attack.

"Response efforts by the relevant teams are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available," the company said at the time.

On November 10, ADNOC Logistics & Services confirmed that one of its vessels had sustained damage following an attack in the UAE's territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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