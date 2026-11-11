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Four injured as tanker with Indian crew hit by projectile in Arabian Gulf

Six Indian seafarers were aboard, with one suffering minor injuries and taken ashore

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Four injured as tanker with Indian crew hit by projectile in Arabian Gulf

Four crew members were injured after the Liberia-flagged supertanker VLCC MT Fujairah Energy was hit by a projectile on 10 November while transiting the Arabian Gulf, India’s Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a post on X.

Six Indian seafarers were on board. One of them suffered minor injuries and has been taken ashore for further medical examination, Sonowal said.

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The remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for, he said.

Sonowal said the government is monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the seafarers’ security, medical care and wellbeing.

UKMTO reports tanker incident in Strait of Hormuz

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early on November 11 that it had received a report of an incident involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The status of the crew, the extent of any damage and the environmental impact were unknown, the maritime monitoring agency said.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate.

The report did not identify the vessel or provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ADNOC vessel damaged in separate attack

"Response efforts by the relevant teams are ongoing, and further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available," the company said in a statement.

ADNOC Logistics and Services did not disclose the identity of the vessel, the extent of the damage or further details surrounding the attack.

The company urged the public to rely exclusively on official sources for information about the incident and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports.

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Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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