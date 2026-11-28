Maritime authorities urge caution following a hijacking incident in the Gulf of Aden
Dubai: Armed men who seized control of a cargo ship off the coast of Yemen on Saturday have left the vessel, with all crew members reported safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
The incident occurred 64 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen, in the Gulf of Aden, on November 28.
In an initial warning, the UKMTO said the ship’s captain had reported that armed individuals had boarded the cargo vessel and taken control of it. The relevant authorities were subsequently notified. In a later update, the maritime security agency confirmed that the armed individuals had left the ship, that its crew were safe and that the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.
The agency advised vessels travelling through the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.
The identity of the armed individuals, the name of the cargo ship and the circumstances surrounding their departure were not disclosed.
Saturday’s hijacking follows a series of maritime security incidents in waters off Yemen and Somalia, where a resurgence in piracy has raised concerns about the safety of commercial shipping.
On November 17 and 20, UKMTO reported two separate security incidents involving armed individuals approaching commercial vessels off the coast of Al Mukalla, Yemen. Both incidents ended without the vessels being seized.
In July, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) said it had recorded 24 attempted and actual incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region over a three-month period. It also called for the urgent release of 44 seafarers being held by pirates.
Commercial shipping in the region has also faced repeated attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023. In July 2025, two bulk carriers, the Magic Seas and the Eternity C, sank following Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.