Pirates near Somalia hijack cargo ship off Garacad

Maritime agency issues urgent warning as piracy surge hits shipping lanes
Unauthorised persons reportedly seized control of a cargo vessel about 6 nautical miles northeast of Garacad, Somalia, and redirected it into territorial waters, the UK Maritime Trade Operations warned as a fresh surge in piracy.
The UKMTO Warning 046-26, posted on the agency’s official X account shortly after 9 pm GMT (1.22am in the Gulf on Monday), said the incident was reported by a third party at 8 pm UTC.
It advised vessels in the area to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate a possible link to pirate action groups, or PAGs.
The warning did not identify the vessel, its cargo or crew, nor did it say whether the hijackers were armed.
The incident is the latest in a string of hijackings off Somalia’s coast that have raised concerns about a resurgence of piracy in the western Indian Ocean. Garacad, in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, has long been associated with pirate activity.
Maritime security analysts have noted an uptick in Somali pirate operations since late 2025, with groups using hijacked dhows as motherships to stage attacks farther offshore.
UKMTO and other agencies have logged multiple incidents in recent weeks, including the hijacking of a fuel tanker and suspicious approaches on other commercial ships.
The UK agency, which monitors threats to merchant shipping in the region on behalf of the British government and international partners, urged masters to remain vigilant. No injuries were immediately reported in Sunday’s incident.
Somali piracy had largely subsided after international naval patrols and armed guards on ships curtailed attacks in the 2010s. But analysts say reduced naval presence, economic pressures in coastal communities and instability ashore have created conditions for a comeback.
Shipping companies and insurers have been advised to review risk assessments for the Somali Basin and Gulf of Aden corridors.3 Relevant Sources:
A Skuld report also stated a "resurgence" in Somali piracy, citing a "new era of risk in the Indian Ocean” citing a detailed analysis of PAG activity, mothership tactics and guidance for ship operators amid the 2025-2026 surge.