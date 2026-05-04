Tanker hit by unknown projectiles in the in Gulf: UKMTO issues warning

UKMTO warns ships after tanker struck in Gulf of Oman amid regional tensions
A British maritime agency reported an overnight attack on a tanker by unidentified projectiles in the Gulf on Monday, a development that coincides with Washington's pledge to escort vessels through the currently blocked Strait of Hormuz.
"A tanker has reported being hit by unknown projectiles," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that all crew members were safe.
The UKMTO Operations Centre issued a warning, which includes a map highlighting the location in the Gulf of Oman, north of Fujairah, UAE, a major bunkering and shipping hub.
Report Date/Time: May 3, 2026, at 1940 UTC (11:40 PM, Gulf Standard Time), as per UKMTO ATTACK 052-26.
Incident: A tanker reported being hit by unknown projectiles.
Outcome: All crew members are reported safe. No environmental impact (e.g., oil spill) was reported.
Response: Authorities are investigating. UKMTO advises vessels in the area to transit with caution and immediately report any suspicious activity.
This incident occurs amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly around key chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.
UKMTO has reported several recent events in the broader region:
On the same day (May 3), another attack warning (050-26) involved a northbound bulk carrier reportedly attacked by multiple small craft about 11 NM west of Sirik, Iran. Crew were safe with no environmental damage; Iranian sources described it as a document inspection rather than an attack.
Ongoing reports of suspicious approaches, often involving skiffs with armed personnel off Yemen, and other projectile or small-craft incidents near Iran/Oman.
These events reflect persistent risks from piracy, militia activity (e.g., Houthi-related in the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden), and state or proxy actions in the Gulf, which have disrupted commercial shipping for years.
The area of the reported attacks lies outside the Strait of Hormuz but in a high-traffic area vulnerable to spillover from regional conflicts.
For shippers, the latest attack means operators should maintain heightened vigilance, follow best management practices (e.g., BMP), and monitor UKMTO updates closely.
Incidents like this can lead to increased insurance premiums, route deviations, and underscore the volatility of Middle East maritime routes critical for global oil and trade flows.
UKMTO serves as a key information-sharing hub for merchant vessels in high-risk areas, issuing timely warnings based on reports from masters, companies, or other sources.
The agency warning highlights public and industry interest in real-time maritime security developments.
Investigations continue. Further updates from UKMTO or involved parties may provide more details on the projectiles' origin or perpetrators.