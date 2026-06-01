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Cargo vessel hit by projectile in Gulf, massive explosion triggers maritime security probe

UKMTO says vessel was struck on its starboard side south-east of Umm Qasr

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UKMTO said the vessel was transiting the Gulf approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Umm Qasr when it was hit on its starboard side.
UKMTO said the vessel was transiting the Gulf approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Umm Qasr when it was hit on its starboard side.
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Dubai: A cargo vessel sailing in the Arabian Gulf was struck by an unidentified projectile on Monday, triggering a large explosion off the coast of Iraq and prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime security monitoring organisation, said the vessel was transiting the Gulf approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Umm Qasr when it was hit on its starboard side. The impact was followed by a significant explosion, according to the agency.

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UKMTO said it was not aware of any environmental damage resulting from the incident and confirmed that authorities were investigating.

The vessel was later identified by Iraqi media as the Panama-flagged MSC SARISKA V. According to Iraq's Alsumaria News, the ship experienced an explosion in Iraqi territorial waters near buoy number five after completing cargo unloading operations at Umm Qasr Port.

Citing a security source, the broadcaster reported that preliminary findings pointed to a mechanical malfunction aboard the vessel rather than an external attack. The source said there were no indications that the ship had been deliberately targeted.

No injuries were reported among the crew, and damage appeared to be confined to the vessel itself, according to the report.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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