US envoy Jared Kushner said Trump is keeping 'all options on the table' on Iran
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has shared video showing US Airmen refuelling military aircraft during day and night as operations continue across the Middle East.
The footage highlights round-the-clock refuelling efforts to support US military aircraft operating in the region.
US envoy Jared Kushner says President Donald Trump is keeping “all options on the table” regarding Iran, confirming he has met Iranian representatives several times amid the conflict.
Speaking on the MD Meets podcast, Kushner said Trump was “very focused” on Iran and had assembled a team to address the crisis. He also criticised Europe's response, saying European countries “ask a lot of America” and had not impressed him over the Iranian situation.
Kushner said he had worked under Vice President JD Vance on the conflict.
Explosions echoed above Riyadh as Saudi armed forces reported on Thursday downing missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthis, just a day after the Iran-backed group claimed strikes on the capital.
Months into Saudi Arabia's renewed war with the Houthis, the kingdom has struggled to shield even its most sensitive infrastructure from attacks, with the fighters striking strategic facilities across the nation and prominent skyscrapers in the heart of Riyadh.
An explosion was heard around midnight (2100 GMT) in Saudi capital Riyadh, according to an AFP journalist and residents, after authorities issued an alert warning of a "hostile aerial threat", which was lifted shortly after.
Residents in northern and eastern Riyadh confirmed hearing the blast, with one saying their house windows "shook violently".
Saudi forces said air defences destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital by the Houthis, as well as a cruise missile in the western part of the country and a drone near Jeddah's port.
Turki al-Malki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthis, said no civilian injuries resulted from the debris of the intercepted drone.
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Day 265: Trump warns Tehran against 'testing' naval blockade
Day 264: US says blockade of Iran reaches 130 consecutive days
Day 263: US strikes near Iran’s Qeshm Island as tensions escalate
Day 262: Iran war has cost US more than $48 billion: Pentagon
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