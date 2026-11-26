Explosions echoed above Riyadh as Saudi armed forces reported on Thursday downing missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthis, just a day after the Iran-backed group claimed strikes on the capital.

Months into Saudi Arabia's renewed war with the Houthis, the kingdom has struggled to shield even its most sensitive infrastructure from attacks, with the fighters striking strategic facilities across the nation and prominent skyscrapers in the heart of Riyadh.

An explosion was heard around midnight (2100 GMT) in Saudi capital Riyadh, according to an AFP journalist and residents, after authorities issued an alert warning of a "hostile aerial threat", which was lifted shortly after.

Residents in northern and eastern Riyadh confirmed hearing the blast, with one saying their house windows "shook violently".

Saudi forces said air defences destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital by the Houthis, as well as a cruise missile in the western part of the country and a drone near Jeddah's port.

Turki al-Malki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthis, said no civilian injuries resulted from the debris of the intercepted drone.