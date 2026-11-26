Nine of 11 crew members injured in attack left hospital, two remain under medical care
Abu Dhabi: A Jordanian crew member who went missing after an attack on an ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on November 17 has been found dead, the company said on Thursday.
Eleven crew members were injured in the attack. Nine have since been discharged from hospital, while two continue to receive medical care, the company said.
“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, who we are supporting at this difficult time,” ADNOC L&S said. The company said it would withhold further personal details out of respect for the family and urged the public to rely on official sources for updates.
The November 17 incident followed an attack on another ADNOC L&S vessel on November 10, when the company confirmed that one of its vessels had sustained damage in the UAE’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf.
ADNOC had also confirmed several attacks on its vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz in August, including incidents on August 8, 13 and 14. The company reported no injuries in those incidents, according to its official operational updates.