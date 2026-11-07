Al Wahda vs Al Ain: Abu Dhabi derby could shape UAE Pro League title race

Abu Dhabi derby showdown: Al Wahda and Al Ain battle for Pro League supremacy
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi derby between Al Wahda and Al Ain could have a major bearing on the ADNOC Pro League title race, with both sides knowing that victory on Sunday would strengthen their challenge for the top spot.
Depending on other results this weekend, either team could move to the summit with three points at Al Nahyan Stadium. Al Ain currently holds the 4th position in the UAE Pro League with 13 points while Al Wahda are one point below their rivals at the 5th position.
Both teams are in close contest with Al Jazira who lead the league with 14 points. With only 26 matches in the UAE Pro League season, Al Wahda midfielder Adam Gnezda Čerin believes the derby carries added importance.
“Especially in this league where there are only 26 games,” said the Slovenia international. “Every point you lose, it’s a big point. So, these three points will be enormous for us and will take us very close to the top. That will be a big step for us.”
Čerin was speaking at ADNOC’s flagship Station 933 on Abu Dhabi Corniche on Friday, alongside Al Ain forward Houssine Rahimi, ahead of the eagerly awaited fixture.
The 27-year-old joined Al Wahda in the summer from Greek side Panathinaikos and is preparing for his first Abu Dhabi derby. His previous experience includes playing in Greece’s fierce Derby of the Eternal Enemies between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos.
“These games are special games,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where you are in the table and which team is on form, these games are separate. I expect a nice game on Sunday, and it would mean a lot for us, for the fans and for the club to win.”
Čerin also highlighted the importance of controlling the midfield, which he believes will be central to Al Wahda’s chances.
“Midfield is the heart of the team, so I hope that we’ll keep it stable and that the team will be very compact, not allowing Al Ain to perform at their best level,” he said.
Rahimi, meanwhile, is looking to help Al Ain maintain their title challenge. The reigning champions have started the season among the contenders, and the Moroccan forward has scored twice in four league appearances.
“For all the teams, they are competing for the title at the moment. We hope we can win and keep playing our part until the end,” said Rahimi. “It would be a great feeling. It is always special to win the derby.”
Al Ain will, however, be without Rahimi’s brother and fellow forward Soufiane, who is sidelined with a thigh injury. The 24-year-old spoke warmly about the influence his brother has had on him.
“Soufiane is a wonderful part of my life. He is my brother and we play for the same team. He is a good person who helps me a lot, both on and off the pitch,” Rahimi said. “I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he returns to us as soon as possible.”
The players also used their appearance at the ADNOC station to highlight the importance of sport and healthy habits beyond the pitch. The company renewed its sponsorship of the Pro League in May for another three years, extending the partnership until 2029.
ADNOC also supports events including the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Al Ain Half Marathon and Al Dhannah 10km race, promoting active lifestyles and bringing communities together.
“Anything positive is good and anything healthy that becomes part of your DNA will help you a lot,” Rahimi said.
Čerin added that looking after the body is essential for professional athletes.
“Our body is our investment. We use our bodies on a daily basis. It’s crucial that you keep a healthy lifestyle, eat healthy food and sleep enough,” he said. “That’s why I think it’s very nice that ADNOC supports this kind of lifestyle.”
For both clubs, the immediate focus remains on Sunday. A derby win would bring more than local bragging rights, potentially giving either side an early advantage in a tightly contested title race.