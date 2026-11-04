Mass-participation races set to energize Abu Dhabi's sporting community
Abu Dhabi's running and cycling communities will have several opportunities to take part in organised sporting events over the coming months, with three mass-participation races scheduled between November 2026 and January 2027.
The programme includes the ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon, the AD Ports Group Gran Fondo Abu Dhabi and the second edition of Cyber Run and Ride, offering distances ranging from short community runs to a 150km cycling challenge.
Here’s what the cycling enthusiasts need to know:
The ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon will take place on November 7, 2026, bringing runners to the Garden City for four race distances: 21.1km, 10km, 5km and 2.5km.
The event accommodates runners with varying levels of experience, from competitive distance runners to those taking part in shorter races.
The route will carry runners through the very soul of Al Ain: beneath the cool, whispering shade of its palm groves, past cultural landmarks that stand as keepers of the city's memory, and out into the surrounding desert, where the sand lies in long golden folds beneath an unhurried sky.
Race-day arrangements will include professional timing, official race apparel, finisher medals and an event village.
The half marathon also forms part of the wider build-up to the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, extending the programme of organised running events beyond the capital.
The AD Ports Group Gran Fondo Abu Dhabi 2026 is a 150 km cycling race from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi. Cyclists will take their turn on December 20, when the Gran Fondo returns for its fifth edition.
The 150km race will follow a point-to-point route from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi, with a scheduled 7am start.
- Who can participate?
Professional and highly competitive amateur cyclists, experienced cyclists, Masters' category cyclists (older age groups) and recreational cyclists, maintaining its community focus while introducing a more prominent international competitive element.
The event listing identifies Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Festival as its locations. Participants will need to check the organisers' race information for clarification on the precise start and finish arrangements for the 150km route.
The 2026 edition marks a significant development for the event, which has joined the UCI Gran Fondo World Series qualifier circuit.
The central aim of the programme is to help promote Abu Dhabi as a major destination for international cycling events.
Moving on to more cycling events Cyber Run and Ride 2.0, scheduled for January 30 in Abu Dhabi.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Cyber Security Council, the community sports initiative will feature four running distances: 2.5km, 5km, 10km and 21km, alongside a 12km cycling ride.
The event aims to encourage physical activity and healthier lifestyles, with the different distances intended to accommodate participants across age groups and fitness levels.
Unlike the Gran Fondo, which centres on a long-distance cycling challenge and an international qualification pathway, Cyber Run and Ride places greater emphasis on accessible community participation through a combination of running and cycling.
Registration is open, on their official website, although further event-day information can help participants plan their attendance.
A varied programme for Abu Dhabi's sporting community
From the shorter distances at the Al Ain Half Marathon and Cyber Run and Ride to the endurance demands of the Gran Fondo, the programme covers both recreational participation and competitive sport.
The events also extend organised sporting activity across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, with the Gran Fondo's UCI qualification status adding an international dimension to the local cycling calendar.