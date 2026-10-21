From the Premier League to the UAE: Christian Benteke’s Al Wahda chapter

Christian Benteke is amongst several ex-Premier League stars to make the move to the UAE
Dubai: Many football fans will know Christan Benteke for his time in the Premier League where he scored 86 goals in 280 appearances, but now the big Belgian is plying his trade in Abu Dhabi with Al Wahda.
The former Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace striker made the switch to the capital after competing at the highest level of European and international football, bringing a wealth of experience to one of the UAE’s established clubs.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Benteke opened up about his decision to move to the UAE, his enjoyment of life in Abu Dhabi and his surprise at the quality of football in the domestic league.
"I reached my dream to play in the Premier League, which was always my goal, and now it was about finding a new challenge and embracing it,” Benteke said.
The Belgian international enjoyed a lengthy career in England, before making the switch to the MLS with D.C. United where he boasted an incredible goalscoring record of 47 goals in 93 games.
Now Benteke has had to grow accustom to his new surroundings, with life in Abu Dhabi offering a different pace to what he experienced at previous clubs.
“Life is amazing. I always knew about Dubai because my kids were living there for a while, but now living in Abu Dhabi, it’s very different,” he said.
“It’s a peaceful lifestyle which suits me completely, and it’s something that I’m enjoying a lot.”
Benteke’s familiarity with Dubai helped ease the transition to the UAE, but playing in the country’s top-flight league has given him a fresh perspective on football in the region.
The striker admitted he had not fully appreciated the standard of the UAE Pro League before making the move, despite having watched games in the country previously.
When asked if the quality of football surprised him, he responded: “To be honest, yes, I wasn’t really familiar with the level, even though I came and watched a few games in the past, but playing in the league itself is different.”
“There are a lot of good players here, and it’s tough with the weather, but yes, the quality of the football is good.”
The climate has been one of the biggest adjustments for Benteke, with the UAE’s heat presenting a different physical challenge compared with the conditions he experienced throughout his career.
However, while he acknowledged that playing in cooler conditions was easier, the Belgian is not longing for the British weather.
“I wouldn’t say I miss the weather in England,” he joked.
“It was a lot easier to play in England for sure, but I’m enjoying it here, and I’m fully taking in the new climate” he said.
The 35-year-old has also been impressed by the expectations surrounding Al Wahda and the pressure that comes with representing one of the UAE’s major clubs.
With a strong history and ambitions to compete at the top end of domestic football, Al Wahda are a club where results matter, something the experienced forward recognises as an important part of the challenge.
“This is a club which has a big history,” he said.
“I don’t think people on the outside fully understand how much pressure there is to play here in the UAE because they expect you to win, but that’s great to be apart of.”
Having achieved his ambition of competing in the Premier League, Benteke is now embracing a different footballing culture, discovering the quality of the UAE Pro League and enjoying a lifestyle that suits him away from the pitch.