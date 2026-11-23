Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower will soon open its next sales phase
Dubai: A planned 87-storey office tower on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road has recorded more than Dh1 billion in sales during its initial release, developer LMD said on Monday.
The next batch of offices at the Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower will go on sale in January 2027.
The Grade A development, unveiled in October, is expected to become Dubai’s tallest commercial tower when completed in the second quarter of 2031, according to LMD. The developer announced the sales figure with its partner Devmark after the expression-of-interest phase closed.
Buyers can choose from individual offices, half-floor layouts and entire floors. The Presidential collection comprises full-floor offices with private terraces between Levels 71 and 80.
“A business can buy an office for its own team or take an entire floor, while investors can choose from layouts suited to different occupier needs,” said Sean McCauley, chief executive of Devmark.
The tower will dedicate five floors to wellness, dining and business facilities. Two floors will house wellness amenities, including a spa, fitness facilities, an outdoor infinity pool and a padel court. A business centre on Level 87 will include lounges, meeting rooms and podcast recording rooms, alongside a ballroom and an outdoor terrace for corporate events.
The design features a curved glass façade, planted terraces and a pointed crown. Inside, the triple-height entrance hall and shared spaces draw on Art Deco design and Manhattan lofts.
“Our ambition is to bring the same attention to design and service that has shaped our hospitality projects to the places where those businesses choose to work and grow,” said Hamad Al Abbar, managing partner of LMD UAE.
The development is the first real estate project to carry the Christian A. Rockefeller brand. It will sit between the Business Bay and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro stations, near Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Financial Centre.