Mohammed Al Otaibi has been missing since Tuesday as UAE and Oman intensify search efforts
Dubai: A 29-year-old Jordanian sailor has been missing for nearly two days after an oil tanker operated by ADNOC Logistics and Services came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday night, prompting an extensive search operation involving UAE and Omani authorities.
The missing sailor, identified as Mohammed Hossam Al Din Al Otaibi, was working as a third navigation officer aboard the tanker when it was attacked at approximately on November 17.
Al Otaibi has not been located since the incident, which left 11 other crew members injured. According to reports, the surviving crew members evacuated the vessel following the attack, with some jumping into the sea to escape.
ADNOC confirmed that 11 crew members were injured and one sailor remained missing following the attack.
Search and rescue teams from the UAE and Oman have been conducting extensive operations in the waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to locate Al Otaibi.
The operations involve coastguard and civil defence personnel, with drones being used to scan the sea and surrounding areas.
Jordanian diplomatic missions in Abu Dhabi and Muscat are closely following the search efforts and maintaining contact with the relevant authorities.
Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also coordinating with the Jordanian Maritime Authority and officials in both countries to obtain updates on the missing sailor's whereabouts.
Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali said Jordanian authorities were maintaining continuous communication with Al Otaibi's family and would provide updates as soon as new information became available.
Al Otaibi's father has appealed to the relevant authorities to intensify efforts to locate his son and determine his fate, as the sailor remains missing, with no confirmed information about his whereabouts or condition.
The family has been anxiously awaiting news since learning of the attack on Tuesday night. The father urged officials to take all possible measures to accelerate the search and provide information about his son's condition and whereabouts.
The incident has prompted coordination between Jordanian diplomatic representatives and maritime authorities in the UAE and Oman as the search continues.
ADNOC Logistics & Services said its immediate priority was supporting search and rescue efforts and ensuring assistance for the affected crew members.
The company also emphasised the importance of protecting seafarers and maintaining maritime security and freedom of navigation.