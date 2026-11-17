21 Indians evacuated, one missing after tanker attack in Hormuz
India has condemned the attack on Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, which left one Indian national missing and two others injured.
Of the 24 Indian nationals aboard, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, Oman, according to a statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs on November 17.
Two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing.
The Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with Omani authorities.
India also expressed its appreciation to the Omani government for the timely assistance and support extended during the rescue efforts.
The Ministry of External Affairs said continuing attacks on shipping in the region were deeply concerning and posed a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers.
It called for an end to attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure.
The ministry stressed that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be restored at the earliest.
India's statement comes amid continuing concerns over maritime security and the safety of commercial vessels operating in the region.