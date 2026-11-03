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Indian national dies in attack on vessel near Oman

Embassy works to repatriate rescued crew and deceased after Oman vessel attack

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Indian national dies in attack on vessel near Oman

One Indian national has died and 13 others have been rescued after an attack on the vessel MSV Al Jusufi near Limah, Oman, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on November 3.

The vessel, which had 14 Indian nationals on board, was attacked on the evening of November 2. The ministry said one crew member tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries, and conveyed its deepest condolences on the loss.

India’s Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities for the early repatriation of the rescued crew and the mortal remains of the deceased.

Condemning the attack, the ministry described the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region as “deeply concerning.” It reiterated its call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.

The ministry added that the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the region’s international waterways must be restored at the earliest, in keeping with international law.

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