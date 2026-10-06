India condemns Oman vessel attack; 12 crew injured, including 11 Indians

Oman aids injured Indian seafarers after vessel attack in Hormuz Strait
India has condemned an attack on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Tuesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the vessel was struck by a projectile. Of the 19 crew members, 17 are Indian nationals.
According to the MEA, 12 crew members were injured, including 11 Indians.
With assistance from Omani authorities, the injured crew members were evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman.
India thanked the Omani authorities for their support in evacuating the injured seafarers.
The MEA said the continuing attacks on shipping in the region remain a matter of “deep concern” for India.
It called for an immediate cessation of such attacks, saying the targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must end.
India also called for navigation and commerce through international waterways to be restored at the earliest.