Arabian Gulf — Substantial: Recent Iranian attacks and increased navigation interference mean another attack remains a strong possibility.

Strait of Hormuz — Severe: Further deliberate attacks are considered highly likely, with continued IRGC monitoring and pressure on shipping.

Gulf of Oman — Moderate: Military monitoring, vessel checks and electronic interference remain concerns, particularly near approaches to Iranian ports.

Arabian Sea — Moderate: No confirmed attacks were reported during the latest period, although risks linked to wider regional tensions remain.

Gulf of Aden — Substantial: Piracy-related activity and the possibility of attacks remain concerns, particularly as conditions become more favourable for small-boat operations.

Southern Red Sea and Bab El Mandeb — Substantial: Further attacks on shipping linked to Saudi, Israeli or Yemen’s internationally recognised government interests remain possible.

Somali coast and Somali Basin — Moderate: Piracy risks persist as seasonal conditions increasingly allow operations farther offshore.

Northern Red Sea and Suez Canal — Moderate: Periodic electronic and satellite-navigation interference remains possible, while the canal continues to operate.