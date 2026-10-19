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US-Israel-Iran war: Hormuz deal unresolved, US renews warning to Americans

Iran's Hormuz proposal lingers as US issues global security alert

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
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US Navy personnel handle aviation ordnance aboard an aircraft carrier in an image supplied by US Central Command. The ship’s name, location and date were not independently verified.
US Navy personnel handle aviation ordnance aboard an aircraft carrier in an image supplied by US Central Command. The ship’s name, location and date were not independently verified.
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Iran says its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remains "on the table", but there is no confirmed agreement.

Meanwhile, Washington has renewed a worldwide security warning for Americans, and regional air travel remains vulnerable to disruption.

Here are the key developments as of Monday (October 19) morning:

Iran offers a conditional timetable for reopening Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran’s proposal to reopen the strategic waterway within seven days was "still on the table".

Iran’s demands include lifting the US blockade of its ports, removing sanctions on Iranian oil exports and ending hostilities on all regional fronts.

Under Iran’s proposed sequence, the strait would reopen on the sixth day and negotiations would begin on the seventh. This is a conditional Iranian proposal — not an agreed reopening date.

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Negotiations remain unresolved

Iran submitted its proposal in September after an interim ceasefire collapsed. Tehran has acknowledged receiving a US response.

But Iran’s security chief said last week that negotiations had stalled because Washington had not addressed all seven conditions.

Araghchi said late on Sunday that Iran was still reviewing US comments. This does not establish that Washington has accepted Tehran’s terms or that a new ceasefire has taken effect.

US renews its warning to Americans worldwide

The US Virtual Embassy in Iran issued a security alert urging Americans in the Middle East to exercise “heightened vigilance” because of the “complex security environment.”

It warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

The notice also said Iran and groups supportive of Tehran “may target” U.S. interests or locations associated with Americans worldwide, including businesses and other institutions. This is a precautionary threat warning, not confirmation of a specific imminent attack.

Hormuz remains the central shipping flashpoint

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy claimed Sunday that an oil tanker struck a mine and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, though there is no independent confirmation of the incident’s cause or full circumstances.

Iran claims strait is completely “closed”, conflicting with US statements that commercial vessels continued operating.

UAE travellers face uneven regional disruptions

The latest UAE aviation update reported continuing cancellations and schedule changes on Saudi-bound services.

Restrictions differ by airline and destination.

Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of flights between Abu Dhabi and three Saudi cities — Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh — through Saturday, October 24, due to regional disruption.

The airline said all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, as well as Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, have been cancelled through the date.

Services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah have also been affected.

The aviation situation remains dynamic, with further changes to flight schedules possible.

Cancellations by Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have affected selected routes. Flydubai’s website shows a mix of arrived, estimated and in-flight services. Flight status information is unavailable for several flydubai routes between Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status.

Etihad said its teams were working to assist affected passengers with their travel arrangements and apologised for the disruption.

What to watch next

The immediate test is whether Iran’s conditional offer produces an agreed framework covering shipping, sanctions, the US blockade of Iran ports and regional hostilities.

The proposed seven-day timetable is seen as a negotiating position rather than an operational schedule.

While diplomatic proposals remain active, neither a comprehensive settlement nor an unrestricted reopening of Hormuz is established as of early October 19, 2026.

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