Tehran assails US stance on Strait of Hormuz and conflict resolution
Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said that the US has "accepted" some of Iran’s seven conditions for ending the conflict, but that Tehran considers Washington’s overall response “inadequate.”
Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks in a post on X late on Sunday (Oct. 11), stressing that there will be “no return to the status quo ante” between the two countries.
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Rezaei said the US has agreed to some of Iran’s seven conditions, though he did not specify which ones in his public post.
He accused Washington of failing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and of resorting to what he called “smuggling” to move oil through the waterway.
“Now, after the US fleet failed to reopen the Hormuz, he has resorted to smuggling,” Rezaei wrote, adding that “the US military has never sunk to such a disgraceful low.”
During the UN General Assembly, Iran presented a seven‑condition proposal that included an offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore normal maritime traffic within seven days if Washington met its demands.
The proposal was framed as a way to de‑escalate the conflict and normalize shipping through the strategic chokepoint, which has been heavily disrupted by the US‑Iran war and repeated attacks on tankers.
The United States delivered its response to Iran’s proposal through Qatari intermediaries, according to Rezaei’s account.
While the US is said to have accepted some elements of Iran’s demands, Tehran’s characterisation of the response as “inadequate” indicates that a significant gap remains between the two sides over the terms of any potential "deal".
The continued closure or restricted operation of the Strait of Hormuz remains a central sticking point, with Iran tying any reopening to US concessions.
Rezaei’s comments suggest that despite diplomatic channels being open, no breakthrough is imminent, and the risk of further disruption to maritime traffic persists.
The exchange underscores the broader pattern of indirect US‑Iran negotiations through regional intermediaries, with Qatar playing a key role in relaying messages between Washington and Tehran.