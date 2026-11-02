Iran's Araghchi unveils 48-hour plan to reopen vital Strait amid US negotiations
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Qatar-mediated talks have produced a "two-day plan" under which the US would implement a set of measures on the first day, allowing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore normal navigation on the second.
"I can say that we have now reached a two-day plan. This means that on the first day, the U.S. implements a set of measures, and on the second day, the Strait of Hormuz reopens and transit returns to its previous state," Clash Report quoted Araghchi as saying.
The proposal is a shortened version of an earlier seven-day plan, reduced to 48 hours after consultations with Qatari mediators.
Araghchi's statement, corroborated by Al Jazeera and The Washington Times, is a proposal, not an agreed deal.
The report clarified that consultations continue and no definitive conclusion has been reached.
Araghchi said talks were “moving toward implementation.”
The two-day sequence is conditional on US action; the US has not publicly accepted it.
The plan remains conditional: Iran says the United States must first meet its demands, which reporting indicates include sanctions relief. Washington has not publicly responded to or accepted the two-day framework.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy chokepoint, and its closure has contributed to a serious energy crisis amid the US-Israel war on Iran. Qatar has been mediating between Washington and Tehran as part of broader efforts to restart talks and reduce escalation risks.
Araghchi said his Doha visit was not intended to include direct negotiations with the American side; the discussions continued through Qatari mediators.
A two-day reopening would ease a major global energy chokepoint and reduce shipping and oil-market risks. But it remains a proposal dependent on US compliance with Iran’s conditions.
Watch for a US response to Iran’s conditions, further Qatari mediation and any formal announcement that Hormuz navigation has resumed. No "reopening" is confirmed until implementation begins. The US military says Hormuz is open.