Unpacking Iran's narrative: Mines and maritime security concerns
A small boat attached two limpet mines to a tanker’s hull in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday (Oct. 29), causing an engine-room fire and temporarily disabling the vessel.
Maritime noted said it was the first successful use of such explosives in the waterway since the US-Iran war began in February.
UKMTO said the incident occurred 25 nautical miles northeast of Oman’s Khasab.
Three maritime security sources identified the Panama-flagged tanker as the Louise 1. The crew was safe, there was no environmental impact, the fire was extinguished and the ship continued to its next port.
Remarkably, no one has claimed the attack.
But it's not unusual.
Two sources said a similar attempt in September failed because the devices did not detonate.
It came as Iran gave its own account of Hormuz incidents.
On its social media accounts, the IRGC said three tankers exploded after hitting mines on an “unauthorised southern route”.
The Tehran regime also challenged the US military to prove its demining claim.
It was not immediately clear whether Louise 1 was among those vessels. US Central Command says all primary transit routes have been cleared of sea mines.
UKMTO’s warning: The agency said the boat attached the devices above the waterline while the tanker was transiting outbound about 25 nm northeast of Khasab, and the crew was safe.
Iran's tactic has precedent.
An industry assessment found limpet mines were highly likely used against two Saudi tankers, a Norwegian tanker and a UAE-flagged vessel off Fujairah in May 2019.
The investigation concluded a “state actor” was the most likely culprit, without naming Iran.
Greece-based risk firm Marisks said a small craft approaching a transiting tanker, deploying explosives and withdrawing is a significant concern in the Strait’s congested lanes.
It called the method "cheap, low-tech and very efficient", per Fox News.
Iran has not explained its aims, but IRGC statements show clues to what the regime is trying to achieve:
A legal-style cover: Describing ships as “violating” tankers that used an “unauthorised” route frames the damage as the owners’ fault.
Deterrence: CENTCOM is directing operators to the southern route, which the IRGC calls "mined" and inside its declared "exclusion zone". A mine warning discourages ships from using it.
Contesting US claims: The IRGC demanded independent evidence of demining and said the Strait’s reality is decided “at sea, not on social media.”
Blurred responsibility: Mines, unlike direct strikes, leave attribution ambiguous. The X post makes this argument, and it is plausible but unproven.
The use of “small boat”, cannot be directly attributed to Iran, since no official source does. Reuters, via the Oct. 30 reports, calls this the first successful limpet strike since the war began.
Limpet mines are small, magnetic explosives.
They can be secretly attached to a ship’s hull, often below the waterline — by divers or remotely operated devices.
Iran’s alleged use of these weapons allows attackers to damage or disable vessels without leaving clear evidence of who planted them.
This creates plausible deniability: that is, making responsibility difficult to establish.
The threat raises insurance costs, heightens security concerns and discourages shipowners from entering the Strait of Hormuz, potentially disrupting global oil supplies and trade — and raising global oil prices.
Watch for fresh UKMTO advisories, any attribution or claim over the Louise 1 attack, further mine or limpet incidents, and the CENTCOM-IRGC dispute over mine clearance, as Washington weighs possible strikes after the Nov. 3 midterms.