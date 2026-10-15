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Iranian media shows new footage of container ship sinking — Tehran claims vessel 'violated' Hormuz rules

Unverified footage emerges amid conflicting accounts of Hormuz ship sinking

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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A screenshot from a video footage uploaded by Iranian media shows a cargo ship sinking after it allegedly hit a naval mine while "violating" Iran's rules in an "unauthorise" route in the Strait of Hormuz.
A screenshot from a video footage uploaded by Iranian media shows a cargo ship sinking after it allegedly hit a naval mine while "violating" Iran's rules in an "unauthorise" route in the Strait of Hormuz.
X | Tehran Times

A container ship sank near the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating attacks on commercial shipping.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy claimed on Oct. 14 that the vessel "struck a naval mine" while attempting to use what Tehran called an "unauthorised" and "dangerous" route.

Iran’s state-linked media has posted new footage of the container ship it says violated its rules in the Strait of Hormuz. Independent sources dispute how the ship was hit.

Three vessels — a product tanker, a crude oil tanker and a container ship — were struck by unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on October 11, according to warnings issued by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In separate alerts, UKMTO said the product tanker and crude oil tanker were hit while sailing outbound through the strategic waterway. The container vessel was struck while travelling inbound.

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The Tehran Times stated on X that new footage shows the latest condition of a container ship found in "violation” in the strait. The post did not say how the ship was damaged.

The sinking was independently corroborated by maritime reporting.

However, Iran's account and the alleged mine strike have not been conclusively established.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority confirmed separately that the Singapore-flagged GFS Pride sank after sustaining damage and catching fire.

All 21 crew members were safely evacuated.

There is no independent confirmation that a naval mine sank the ship.

The IRGC Navy said the commercial vessel carried more than 2,500 containers, adding that the ship was “carrying contraband” and trying to pass through “an unauthorised and dangerous route.”

It warned local vessels and fishermen about floating containers.

In the last two weeks until October 11, 2026, 24 ships were reportedly attacked in and around Hormuz, according to a Financial Times tally.

There were 6 reported attacks on ships in one day alone on October 6, 2026, as per the UKMTO.

What independent sources say

  • Singapore, where the ship was registered, confirmed it sank after being hit by a projectile, and said all 21 crew were evacuated safely.

  • Reuters reported that maritime security sources blamed a projectile, while the IRGC says it was a mine.

  • Security firm Marisks said there is no independent evidence of a mine.

  • The 2,500-container figure and the “contraband” claim come only from Iran.

A second Singapore-registered vessel, the GFS Giselle, was reportedly struck the same day. It had hull damage but left the area under its own power, with no injuries.

The wider picture

The reported sinking forms part of a surge in attacks. In the past, Iran has used the language of “violations”.

In April, the IRGC said it seized the container ships MSC Francesca and Epaminondas, claiming maritime violations and navigation tampering.

Iran says ships must follow its own rules for passing through the strait.

The US-led shipping information centre has promoted a different route near

Oman, so the two sides now describe the same waters very differently.

What is still unknown

  • Whether a mine or a projectile sank the ship

  • What the ship was really carrying

  • Whether the new footage shows the GFS Pride or another vessel

  • Who fired, if it was a projectile

Footage released by Iranian state-linked outlets has not been independently verified.

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