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US disputes Iran mine claim, says El Gaia crude oil tanker was hit by Iranian missile and drone instead

Pentagon says IRGC mine story is 'false', blames Iran for missile, drone attacks

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The Panama-flagged crude oil tanker El Gaia, as shown on industry tracking site Marine Traffic.
The Panama-flagged crude oil tanker El Gaia, as shown on industry tracking site Marine Traffic.
Marine Traffic

The claim by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that a Panama-flagged oil tanker recently "struck a naval mine" in the Strait of Hormuz is "false", according to the US military.

In a post, the Central Command, claimed that the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker El Gaia was struck by an Iranian missile last month and "rendered inoperable".

"This weekend, Iran struck the tanker again with a drone while the ship sat in waters off the coast of Oman. The tanker is currently being towed by a regional partner. The IRGC's false claim is yet another example of their lies and intimidation attempts while they try to impede commercial vessels in the strait."

AIS trackers show El Gaia active with port calls at Ras Laffan and Sohar into early September 2026, underway at normal speeds around then.

No independent reports or news confirm any August missile strike that rendered it inoperable. The Sept. 13 off-Oman fire is verified by UKMTO and India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as a "projectile attack".

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