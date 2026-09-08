How US used Navy divers, underwater drones to clear Strait of Hormuz mines

Dubai: For four months, largely under the cover of darkness, small teams of US Navy divers and SEALs carried out one of the most dangerous missions in the battle for the Strait of Hormuz: Hunting for mines beneath the water.

Backed by robotic boats and specialised underwater craft equipped with high-resolution sonar, the teams searched the seabed for explosives Iran said it had planted in international and Omani waters after the US-Israeli war with Tehran began in February.

Details of the covert operation, reported by the Financial Times, reveal how Washington has quietly tried to remove one of Iran’s most potent weapons for controlling a waterway through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and gas passed before the war.

But clearing the mines is only part of the challenge. Iran can try to lay more, missiles and drones can still threaten vessels, and Washington must convince shipowners that the route is safe enough to return.

The US had publicly acknowledged its mine-clearing effort in April, when Central Command said underwater drones would be among the forces deployed to help establish a new passage through Hormuz.

Shipping executives and security advisers told the FT they were confident that the southern section near Oman — where US forces have been directing commercial vessels — had been cleared.

Maritime authorities have reported no confirmed mine strikes during the conflict, while analysts cited by the FT said satellite imagery showed no clear evidence supporting some Iranian claims about mining the waterway. The only confirmed mine sighting cited in the report was by a Pakistani survey vessel in May.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards nevertheless claimed on August 31 that a supertanker caught fire and stopped after striking two naval mines while attempting to use what Tehran described as an unauthorised route south of Hormuz.

US forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island on August 30 as they were preparing to fire mines into the strait, according to the US military. Washington has warned it will attack vessels attempting to deploy new mines.

That means Iran does not necessarily have to sink a vessel to disrupt Hormuz. The possibility that mines remain — combined with the threat of missile and drone attacks — can be enough to keep commercial operators away.

At the same time as Washington is trying to make Hormuz safer for international shipping, it is making the region more dangerous for Iran’s own oil trade.

Washington must persuade the world’s ships that the strait is safe enough to return — while preventing Iran from making it dangerous all over again.

This is around 750 words, buddy, and much tighter. The “Fear can be as effective as a mine” section is worth keeping — that’s the key insight connecting the secret operation to why Hormuz still hasn’t simply returned to normal.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.