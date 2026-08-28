Commercial traffic supported: US forces have assisted nearly 1,500 commercial vessels transiting the strait under coordinated protection. These ships carried nearly 750 million barrels of crude oil to global markets.

Iranian oil exports halted: Since the US resumed its naval blockade in mid-July 2026, Iran has exported zero oil from its shores. No vessels have entered or left Iranian ports without U.S. authorisation (exceptions only for humanitarian reasons).

Blockade enforcement: US forces (including more than 20 warships and hundreds of aircraft, with tens of thousands of personnel involved overall) have turned around about 75 vessels attempting to breach the blockade and disabled three that failed to comply.