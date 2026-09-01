US cleared Hormuz mines. Iran may have found a new way to put them back

What is it? A naval mine carried by a modified artillery rocket and released into the sea.

Which rocket? Iran demonstrated a mine-carrying variant of its 333mm Fajr-5 during exercises in 2025, according to Maritime Executive.

How many mines? The system demonstrated in 2025 reportedly carried one free-floating mine per rocket.

How powerful? The New York Times estimates such a mine could contain dozens of pounds of explosives — much less than large naval mines containing hundreds of pounds.

Could it sink an oil tanker? Probably not. Modern double-hulled tankers can withstand relatively small punctures.

So why does it matter? Drifting mines can create uncertainty over where it is safe to sail, potentially forcing searches and mine-clearing operations even when relatively few are deployed.