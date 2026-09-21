GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Watch: Man gives money to beggar before stealing motorbike in Syria

Footage from Damascus countryside shows an act of charity followed by apparent theft

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The video also prompted more humorous interpretations, with some social media users suggesting the man may have viewed the small donation as a way of seeking good fortune before carrying out the theft.
The video also prompted more humorous interpretations, with some social media users suggesting the man may have viewed the small donation as a way of seeking good fortune before carrying out the theft.
Supplied

A young man was caught on video giving money to a woman begging outside a mosque in the Damascus countryside before apparently stealing a motorbike parked nearby just seconds later, in footage that quickly went viral on social media.

The sequence, an act of charity followed almost immediately by an apparent theft, prompted a wave of reactions online, with some users likening the man, sarcastically, to Robin Hood, the legendary figure said to have stolen from the rich to give to the poor.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Others rejected the comparison, noting that motorbike owners may themselves depend on their vehicles for their livelihoods, while some argued that giving away money could not excuse or alter the nature of the alleged theft.

The video also prompted more humorous interpretations, with some social media users suggesting the man may have viewed the small donation as a way of seeking good fortune before carrying out the theft.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Syria

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

What is Wife Appreciation Day and why is it today?

What is Wife Appreciation Day and why is it today?

2m read
Last year, AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style art went viral, sparking debate on creativity and copyright.

Can your AI photos really fuel climate change?

11m read
The accused, a male of legal age, was apprehended upon arrival from Dubai by virtue of a warrant of arrest dated July 13 for qualified theft

Theft suspect nabbed in Philippines after Dubai arrival

2m read
Ameesha Patel hits back at Pandya romance rumours

Ameesha Patel hits back at Pandya romance rumours

1m read