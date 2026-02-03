GOLD/FOREX
Massive fire rips through Tehran bazaar; thick smoke blankets city

Tehran’s fire department said the blaze quickly spread across the market

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
People stand and watch as firefighters battle a fire that broke out in Jannat Bazaar, west of Tehran on February 3, 2026.
People stand and watch as firefighters battle a fire that broke out in Jannat Bazaar, west of Tehran on February 3, 2026.
AFP
1/8
A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at a bazaar in western Tehran, with thick black smoke rising into the sky and the flames visible from several parts of the Iranian capital, according to state media.
AFP
2/8
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Jannat market in western Tehran.
AFP
3/8
The fire erupted at a market in the Jannat Abad neighbourhood, an area known for its busy shops and street stalls. Tehran’s fire department said the blaze quickly spread across the market, prompting an urgent response from emergency teams.
AP
4/8
“The fire is extensive, to the extent that it is visible from various parts of Tehran,” fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki was quoted as saying on state television.
AFP
5/8
Tehran emergency services operations commander Mohammad Behnia said no injuries had been reported so far as firefighters worked to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby buildings.
AFP
6/8
State TV reported that firefighting units were dispatched immediately to the site. Video footage showed dense smoke blanketing the surrounding area as crews battled the blaze. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
AFP
7/8
People stand and watch as smoke billow from a fire that broke out in Jannat Bazaar, west of Tehran on February 3, 2026.
AFP
8/8
Motorists drive past as firefighters battle a fire that broke out in Jannat Bazaar, west of Tehran on February 3, 2026.
AFP
