Dogs must be licensed, vaccinated against rabies and fitted with identification tags
Dubai: Kuwait has introduced new rules governing dog ownership and care, warning that violations could result in up to one month in prison, a fine of more than KD30, or both.
The Ministry of Interior said the guidelines, issued in coordination with the relevant authorities, were intended to strengthen public safety, protect animal welfare and maintain hygiene in residential neighbourhoods and public spaces, Al Rai newspaper reported.
Under the rules, owners must obtain official licences for their dogs and ensure the animals wear collars carrying metal identification tags with their registration numbers.
Dogs must also undergo health checks at authorised veterinary centres and receive mandatory rabies vaccinations, including annual booster doses.
When dogs are taken onto public roads, pavements or other public areas, owners must keep them on a leash and ensure they are wearing a muzzle.
The rules also require owners to immediately notify a veterinary centre of any confirmed or suspected case of rabies. The improper disposal of animals that have died from, or are suspected of having, the disease is prohibited.
The ministry urged dog owners to comply with licensing, identification and veterinary requirements, saying responsible ownership was essential to protecting public health, maintaining community safety and safeguarding animal welfare.