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Egyptian arrested over double murder in Kuwait

Suspect caught near border fence while allegedly attempting to flee country

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The arrest followed an intensive investigation that identified the suspect and tracked him down as he allegedly attempted to flee the country.
The arrest followed an intensive investigation that identified the suspect and tracked him down as he allegedly attempted to flee the country.
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Dubai: Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has arrested an Egyptian man wanted in connection with the premeditated killing of two expatriate residents in the Kabd area of Jahra Governorate.

The arrest followed an intensive investigation that identified the suspect and tracked him down as he allegedly attempted to flee the country, the ministry said in a statement.

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Police were alerted to an assault at a farm chalet in Kabd, where security teams found two residents who had been stabbed to death. Two other people were injured in the attack.

Investigators launched a probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings and identify the person responsible. A weapon believed to have been used in the attack was recovered near the scene.

The ministry said detectives identified the suspect through evidence gathered during the investigation and, in coordination with the General Department of Border Security, tracked him to the Ritqa area.

The suspect was arrested after being spotted allegedly attempting to escape through the border fence and was referred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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