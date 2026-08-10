Suspect caught near border fence while allegedly attempting to flee country
Dubai: Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has arrested an Egyptian man wanted in connection with the premeditated killing of two expatriate residents in the Kabd area of Jahra Governorate.
The arrest followed an intensive investigation that identified the suspect and tracked him down as he allegedly attempted to flee the country, the ministry said in a statement.
Police were alerted to an assault at a farm chalet in Kabd, where security teams found two residents who had been stabbed to death. Two other people were injured in the attack.
Investigators launched a probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings and identify the person responsible. A weapon believed to have been used in the attack was recovered near the scene.
The ministry said detectives identified the suspect through evidence gathered during the investigation and, in coordination with the General Department of Border Security, tracked him to the Ritqa area.
The suspect was arrested after being spotted allegedly attempting to escape through the border fence and was referred to the relevant authorities for legal proceedings.